Gold, gold miners gain in safe-haven trade

Comex gold (GLD +1.4% ) climbs to its highest in more than a week amid mounting fears over the coronavirus and as policymakers in Europe and Asia prepare to follow the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut.

April gold +1.3% to $1,664.30/oz., heading for the highest close since the metal touched a seven-year high on Feb. 24; May silver +0.6% to $17.35/oz.

"Gold's macro argument is simple. The virus hit to global growth and low interest rates globally will keep gold prices climbing higher," says OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya.

"Gold is basically immune to the virus... probably one of the few assets showing some immunity apart from government bonds, but interest rates are obviously collapsing," says Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Among some of the major gold miners: GOLD +2% , NEM +1% , KGC +1.5% , AUY +1.5% , AU +1.2% , GFI +3.5% , HMY +1% , IAG +1.9% , AEM +2.9% , FNV +1.4% .

