Lodging REITs tumble as virus hits outlook

After Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO -7.3%) warned that it won't meet Q1 earnings and is withdrawing its 2020 guidance due to uncertainty over coronavirus, a raft of other lodging REITs also tumble.
And SA contributor Ploutos Investing notes that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (PEB -7.7%) outlook for the year is uncertain due to the virus outbreak.
In midday trading, decliners include Service Properties Trust (SVC -7.7%), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST -6.1%), Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT -4.9%), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT -4.3%), and Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE -3%).
