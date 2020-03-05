Lodging REITs tumble as virus hits outlook

After Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO -7.3% ) warned that it won't meet Q1 earnings and is withdrawing its 2020 guidance due to uncertainty over coronavirus, a raft of other lodging REITs also tumble.

And SA contributor Ploutos Investing notes that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (PEB -7.7% ) outlook for the year is uncertain due to the virus outbreak.

In midday trading, decliners include Service Properties Trust (SVC -7.7% ), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST -6.1% ), Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT -4.9% ), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT -4.3% ), and Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE -3% ).

