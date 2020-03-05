Amplify Energy -28% after swinging to Q4 loss, halving dividend

Amplify Energy (AMPY -28.5% ) plunges to multi-year lows after reporting a surprise Q4 loss and cutting its dividend in half while saying it will delay certain projects amid the current environment of weak oil and gas prices.

Amplify says Q4 production of 29.9K boe/day was at the low end of its guidance, and it expects FY 2020 output will fall further to 26.3K-29.7K boe/day.

The company sets its 2020 capital program at $40M-$52M.

"While the margins on our long-life, low-decline asset base are sensitive to commodity price fluctuations, Amplify took prudent and proactive steps to mitigate that risk by hedging more than 60% of total production and 77% of crude oil prior to the recent price decline," the company says.