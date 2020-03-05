Boeing trading at new two-year lows; United Tech is Dow's leading loser

Boeing (BA -6.4% ) plunges to more than two-year lows as coronavirus concerns exacerbate problems at the company that already is grappling with the 737 MAX grounding.

Boeing already has said it is reducing the production rate for its 787 jets, but a Bloomberg report that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -4.9% ) is considering cutbacks in its A330neo jet production could be adding to fears that other Boeing platforms may get cut as airlines deal with reduced demand by reducing flights.