Dorsey says tweets about Africa move were 'mistake'

Jack Dorsey isn't relocating to Africa after all.

Speaking to Morgan Stanley's TMT conference, the CEO of Twitter (TWTR -3.7% ) and Square (SQ -2.6% ) says "When I tweeted about my intention to spend a few months in Africa this year, I made a mistake and should have provided more context about why."

The continent will be one of the most populated in the next 20-30 years, and room for tech innovation there is incredible, he says, but "in light of COVID-19 and everything else going on I need to reevaluate. Either way we’ll continue to pursue opportunities in Africa."

In general about Twitter: "Health has been a priority for us for a few years now and the No. 1 initiative is the integrity of the conversation around the elections, not just in the U.S. but around the world." The company's using machine learning to target misinformation.

And while critics slam Twitter for slow development, "The expectation is to see surface level changes, but the most impactful changes are happening below the surface. I’m talking about increased relevance."

Meanwhile, "On revenue product, we are rebuilding our core ad server. We’ve made a ton of progress and that should be complete in the first half of this year."