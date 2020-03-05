Airline sector battered as demand starts drying up

Airline stocks are getting crushed again after United Airlines (UAL -10% ) cuts both domestic and international flights from its schedule and Southwest Airlines (LUV -4.6% ) warns on lower demand as part of a downward guidance revision.

Analysts think the sharp drop today is tied to concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak extending well beyond when the news flow on the virus turns more positive.

Double-digit drops are being seen across the sector, with American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) down 11.4% , JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) off 10.2% , Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) 17.1% lower , Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) peeling off 12.% and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) bleeding off 11.7% .

Delta Airlines (DAL -7.9% ) and Hawaiian Holdings (HA -9.7% ) are also trading weak.