Meet Group finds 'positive' outcome with deal - Canaccord

A deal to be acquired at a $500M enterprise value is a "positive outcome" for Meet Group (MEET -8.9% ), Canaccord says.

The sealed purchase deal from NuCom, the e-commerce unit of ProSiebenSat.1 (OTCPK:PBSFY), comes at the high end of historical industry M&A multiples, Canaccord says, "though many of those had struggling top lines and were losing market share, neither of which afflict MEET."

And it should mean synergies for costs and revenue, the firm says.

It's raised its target to $6.30 to meet the proposed acquisition price, vs. current price of $6.21.