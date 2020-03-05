Semi levels attractive after pullback - Mizuho

Mizuho says semiconductor valuations look attractive at the current levels after another coronavirus-related pullback.

Analyst Vijay Rakesh: "Bottom line, we believe with the pullback semis have definitely corrected some of the valuation excesses."

Rakesh notes that the June quarter lacks visibility but estimates that a 5-10% topline impact is currently priced into shares.

The firm would be buyers of semis with a six to nine month outlook and sees the long-term structural stories as intact despite the near-term headwinds.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 2.4% compared to the 2.6% tech sector decline.

Stocks seeing red include On Semi (ON -3.8% ), Texas Instruments (TXN -3.4% ), and Nvidia (NVDA -3.2% ).

