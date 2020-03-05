Charter prices $2.5B in debt

Charter Communications (CHTR -3% ) has priced $2.5B in debt offerings.

The company priced $1.1B in senior unsecured notes due 2030, bearing interest at 4.5%. Those will be issued at 102.5% of principal.

It also priced $1.4B in senior unsecured notes due 2032, offered subsequent to the 2030 notes, and those will bear interest at 4.5% and be issued at 100% of principal.

Proceeds will go to general purposes, which might include refinancing existing 5.25% senior notes due 2022 and 5.125% senior notes due 2023.