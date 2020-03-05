Restaurant stocks slide on dine-in concerns

Restaurant stocks trade weak on the day as more cases of coronavirus are reported in new parts of the U.S.
Chains focused on dine-in customers are being harder hit than chains with a higher mix of business from delivery and takeout traffic.
Notable decliners include Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB -15.8%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -10.1%), One Group Hospitality (STKS -9.6%), Dine Brands (DIN -10.8%), Jack in the Box (JACK -10.1%), Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH -9.1%), RCI Hospitality (RICK -12%), BJ's Restaurant (BJRI -9%), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -8.7%), Brinker International (EAT -9.1%), Darden Restaurants (DRI -6.6%), Luby's (LUB -5.4%) and Cracker Barrel (CBRL -6.7%).
