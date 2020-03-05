Marathon Petroleum on pace for lowest close since November 2016

Marathon Petroleum (MPC -11.5% ) is one of today's five biggest losers on the S&P 500 and looks on track for its worst close in more than three years after Seven & i Holdings reportedly dropped its $22B plan to buy the Speedway gas station chain in the U.S.

The stock currently is down eight of the past 10 days and has lost a third of its value YTD.

Marathon's focus now will shift to its Q1 update on the midstream segment and CEO search, J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh says in maintaining his Equal Weight rating but cutting his stock price target to a Street-low $60 from $66.

Refiners in general are in for a bumpy ride as the impacts of the coronavirus are not yet "fully manifested," says Citi analyst Prashant Rao, who sees the most near-term downside risk at Delek US (DK -0.5% ), PBF Energy (PBF -8.5% ), CVR Energy (CVI -7.8% ) and Valero (VLO -4.7% ), according to Bloomerg.

Citi cuts its Q1 EPS estimates for the group by 113% on average, and whacks its Q2 and full-year EPS expectations by ~80% each.