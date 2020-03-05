SpaceX aims to haul space tourists in 2021

Start-up Axiom inks a deal with SpaceX (SPACE) to fly three space tourists to the International Space Station.

The mission will use a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and a Falcon 9 rocket.

A launch is anticipated in the second half of 2021.

"This history-making flight will represent a watershed moment in the march toward universal and routine access to space," says Axiom CEO Michael Suffredini.

NASA recently selected Axiom's proposal to attach its space station modules to the ISS beginning in the second half of 2024.