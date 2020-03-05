Sunrun shines as J.P. Morgan jacks price target after CEO call

Sunrun (RUN +2.4% ) rises as much as 3.8% after J.P. Morgan's Mark Strouse maintained his Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target to $25 from $22, citing a positive call with company management.

Sunrun's "tone remains upbeat" with strong solar demand, surging Brightbox storage deployments, improving cash flow, initiatives underway to speed deployments and lower costs, and mitigation activities in place to combat potential disruption from the coronavirus, Strouse writes after hosting a call with management.

The company pegs U.S. residential solar penetration at ~3% and deployed more MW than its two largest competitors combined during FY 2019, Strouse notes.

RUN's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.