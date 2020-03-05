Investors sour on RVs, boats and motorcycles

Did someone just call off summer vacation?

Boating and RV stocks are selling off as concerns as the spreading of the coronavirus in the U.S. seem to have investors questioning the impact on demand.

Winnebago (WGO -14.1% ), Malibu Boats (MBUU -9.7% ), MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT -5.5% ), MarineMax (HZO -4% ), Brunswick (BC -9.4% ), Thor Industries (THO -10.6% ) and Patrick Industries (PATK -7.8% ) are all lower on the day.