No new orders for Airbus in February

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -5.6% ) reports no new aircraft orders in February, the latest evidence of disruption across aviation industries from the global coronavirus outbreak.

But Airbus enjoyed a strong January and has booked 296 orders YTD, equating to 274 after adjusting for cancellations or conversions between models.

Airbus also delivered 55 aircraft in February, bringing its YTD total to 86, fractionally below the same period of 2019.

Global airlines warned earlier today that the coronavirus epidemic could reduce passenger revenue by as much as $113B this year, more than 3x a projection just two weeks ago.