U.S. Bancorp to take over State Farm Bank deposits, credit card accounts

U.S. Bancorp (USB -6.5% ) and State Farm form an alliance as part of State Farm's strategy to exit banking operations.

U.S. Bank will assume State Farm Bank's existing deposit and credit card accounts, while State Farm agents will introduce U.S. Bank deposit products and co-branded credit cards to State Farm customers.

Also, the two companies are exploring working together to provide State Farm customers with access to vehicle loans and business banking products.

The transition of deposit and credit card accounts is scheduled to begin after closing, subject to regulatory approval, later this year and into 2021