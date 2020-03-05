Check Point drops as Goldman turns bearish

Goldman Sachs downgrades Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) from Neutral to Sell with a $100 price target.

Analyst Brian Essex cites checks at the recent RSA conference, which showed the declining market share hasn't improved.

Essex notes that while "software subscriptions have grown double-digits, investors have expressed concern over maintenance growth which accounts for a substantial portion of CHKP’s revenue, and maintenance remains at risk if the company continues to lose market share."