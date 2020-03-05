3M says no disruptions in face mask production

3M (MMM -1.3% ) says it has avoided major supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus by sourcing materials for its protective face masks from regional suppliers instead of far-flung locations.

3M has ramped up testing and production of its single-use N95 respirator masks and has not seen disruptions in production, Nikki McCullough, the company's global lead for occupational health and safety, told Reuters at its global testing lab near Minneapolis.

"At this point in time, we are able to manufacture and we are continuing at capacity for respirators," McCullough said.

VP Mike Pence, who is visiting the facility today, said over the weekend that the U.S. government will seek 35M additional masks per month from 3M, although the company says it is not currently under contract to produce the masks and is preparing to respond to the government's request.