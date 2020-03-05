Goldman in talks to buy stake in Permira for $560M

Goldman Sachs Group's (GS -5.5%) arm that invests directly in alternative-investment firms is in talks to buy a stake in Permira, a large international private-equity firm, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
In the transaction under consideration, Goldman's Petershill unit would pay €500M ($560M), for a minority stake in Permira.
That would value the entire buyout firm at more than $5B, one of the people told the WSJ.
Talks are ongoing and there's no guarantee that a deal will be reached.
Permira had conducted a sales process that also received interest from bidders including Neuberger Berman Group's Dyal Capital Partners and a unit of Blackstone Group (BX -2.1%), some of the people said.