Digital Realty opens new Dublin center, forecasting boom

Digital Realty (DLR -5% ) is officially opening a new Dublin data center ahead of what it predicts will be a multibillion-euro tech boom for the area.

The Clonshaugh center, a €70M investment, follows on a €200M investment in the Dublin market.

A study the company commissioned focuses on the key growth drivers of AI, Internet of Things, blockchain and 5G - which added about €1.23B to Dublin's economy in 2019.

It predicts that over the next decade, that will grow to €6.37B, with contributions from 5G set to increase by about 1,000% (from €30M to €1.12B), AI increasing about 46% and IoT contributing another 22%.