Fiat to invest in GMET4 engine

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -3.9% ) plans to invest $400M to repurpose an idled transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana to build the GMET4 engine.

The GMET 4 is the company's 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo that is currently offered on the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Cherokee.

Fiat execs call the GMET4 a very important engine for the company, noting a significant number of new technologies can be applied to this engine to make it relevant for the future. The GMET4 is seen playing an important role in Fiat's plans to offer electric engine options across 30 nameplates.

Source: Press Release