Trex started with Buy at Benchmark, citing competitive advantages

Trex Company (TREX -1% ) has turned lower amid today's Wall Street selling wave, after trading higher for much of the session following the Benchmark Company's new Buy rating and $126 price target on the stock.

Analyst Reuben Garner cites the company's competitive advantages which warrant a premium multiple to the building products group, and ongoing industry trends from lumber decking to wood plastic composites and Trex's well-positioned standing in the industry.

Garner also thinks several company-specific drivers for both the top and bottom lines over the next few years are not built into current consensus estimates.

TREX's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.