Uphold launches multi-asset account and debit card

Digital money platform Uphold introduces a multi-asset account that links to a debit card, allowing users to convert such funding sources as bitcoin, XRP, BAT, and gold into fiat currency to spend where ever Mastercard (MA -4.2% ) is accepted.

It also allows users to withdraw cash at ATMs worldwide.

The assets are held in an Uphold account, enabling holders to convert 27 fiat currencies, 24 digital currencies, and four precious metals instantly to fiat currency at the time of a transaction.

The Uphold card comes in physical and virtual forms and enables holders to access through an app card details, temporarily freeze their cards, change their PINs, and break down spending by category.

The card is issued by Evolve Bank & Trust.