OPEC recommends extending proposed cuts to year-end, not end of Q2

OPEC's Heads of Delegation is out with its official statement, extending the duration of the proposed 1.5M bbl/day in additional production cuts for its members and allies until the end of the year, instead of the end of Q2.

The plan would see OPEC assume 1M bbl/day in cuts and non-OPEC producers take on 500K bbl/day, which would be in addition to existing supply curbs.

OPEC is expected to announce its final decision tomorrow, with Russia's response the key.

"If Russia agrees to shoulder a third of the cuts, then the market will be balanced in Q2 and therefore WTI will stabilize in the low $50's," Velandera Energy's Manish Raj tells MarketWatch. But if not, "then we would expect OPEC to stick to its resolve and refuse to make any additional cuts, leaving the market oversupplied. In this scenario, oil will struggle to find a bottom and will slip significantly below current levels.

April WTI crude oil recently was at $45.83/bbl in electronic trading after settling -1.9% at $45.90/bbl; Brent crude was at $49.84/bbl after setting -2.4% at $49.93/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX