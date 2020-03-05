Shaw touts end of transformation; president retires

Shaw Communications (SJR -1.1% ) has pronounced substantial completion of the enterprise-wide Total Business Transformation it announced February 2018.

That's brought a "more focused, agile and accountable organization," CEO Brad Shaw says, "which has allowed us to drive meaningful productivity improvements in the way we operate and invest so that we can deliver a superior connectivity experience by leveraging our world-class converged network."

A voluntary departure program is nearing its end and the company says it's on track to deliver annualized combined operating and capital savings of about C$200M; over 2,900 employees have departed over the past two years as part of the program, with 200 more exits coming over the next two months.

With that, it also says President Jay Mehr is retiring effective April 9 after nearly 25 years with the company.

He'll be replaced by Paul McAleese, who will have oversight of all sales, marketing, base management and customer-facing areas.