UBS considers charging more clients for negative rates - Bloomberg

UBS Group (UBS -5% ) is considering whether to impose fees on a broader group of its clients as it seeks ways to defray the costs of negative interest rates, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank is approaching clients that have holdings less than CHF 2M ($2.1M) about paying for their deposits, they said.

Swiss banks are operating in an environment where the Swiss central bank's key interest rate is at negative 0.75% and the European Central Bank's rate is at negative 0.5%.

“We are following developments closely and generally recommend that clients consider alternatives to cash,” UBS said in an email to Bloomberg.

"UBS still does not intend to charge negative interest rates to small savers or small businesses," the bank said.