El Pollo Loco +4% after earnings topper

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) reports comparable sales rose 4.3% at company-owned restaurants and 3.6% at franchised outlets in Q4 off a higher average check and increase in transactions.

Net income was $3.5M vs. $-23.4M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.5M vs. $14.5M consensus.

For the full year, El Pollo Loco expects system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 2% to 4% and EPS of $0.75 to $0.80 vs. $0.80 consensus. The company also sees opening 3 to 4 new company-owned restaurants this year and 5 to 8 new franchised restaurants.

Shares of LOCO are up 4.13% in AH trading to $12.35.

