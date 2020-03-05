Okta +3% after beats, upside revenue views

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) +3.1% reports Q4 beats with mixed guidance for Q1 and FY21.

The Q1 outlook has revenue of $171-173M (consensus: $166.2M), loss per share of $0.24-0.23 (consensus: $0.14 loss), and an operating loss of $33.2-32.2M.

For FY21, Okta sees $770-780M in revenue (consensus: $760.8M), loss per share of $0.42-0.37 (consensus: $0.28 loss), and operating loss of $65-57M.

Subscription revenue totaled $158.5M, up 46% Y/Y.

Remaining performance obligations grew 66^ to $1.21B.

Calculated billings were up 42% to $225M.

Cash from operations came in at $24.8M with FCF of $18.1M.

Adjusted operating margin was -3.3% compared to the -4.3% in last year's quarter.

R&D expenses grew 44% Y/Y to $43.4M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.