Restaurant margin improves at Chuy's Holdings

Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) reports comparable sales rose 2.9% in Q4. The increase in comparable sales was primarily driven by a 3.9% increase in average check, partially offset by a 1.0% decrease in average weekly customers.

Restaurant-level operating margin improved to 14.3% of sales vs. 12.8% a year ago. Cost of sales and occupancy costs were lower on a percentage basis during the quarter.

The restaurant chain plans to open 5 to 7 restaurants this year.

Looking ahead, Chuy's sees FY20 EPS of $1.15 to $1.19 vs. $1.10 consensus.

Previously: Chuy's EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (March 5)