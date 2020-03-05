Costco +1% after strong comp

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is slightly higher in AH trading after showing strong sales growth with its FQ2 report.

The retailer reports comparable sales were up 7.9% (ex-fuel and gas) vs. +5.7% consensus and e-commerce sales rose 28.0%. Comparable sales were 8.1% higher for the U.S. business.

Membership income was up 6.3% during the quarter to $816M.

Net income of $931M was generated vs. $889M a year ago.

Costco says it saw an uptick in consumer demand during the fourth week of its reporting period due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. February comparable sales were up 11.7% (ex-fuel and gas).

Shares of Costco are up 0.95% AH to $318.43.

