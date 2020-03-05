Apple Hospitality names new CFO and operating chief

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) promotes Elizabeth Perkins to senior vice president and chief financial officer from senior vice president of corporate strategy.

Karen Gallagher becomes senior vice president and chief operating officer, transitioning from senior vice president of asset management.

Nelson Knight is promoted to president of real estate and investments after having served as executive vice president and chief investment officer since May 2014.

The promotions are in conjunction with the previously announced retirement of EVP and COO Kristian Gathright and EVP and CFO Bryan Peery, who will retire from their officer positions, effective March 31, 2020.