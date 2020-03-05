American Outdoor Brands -16% after weak earnings

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) is on watch after reporting FQ4 revenue ($166.7M vs. $187M consensus) and adjusted EBITDA ($22.4M vs. $24.4M consensus) below expectations.

Looking ahead, AOBC sees full-year revenue of 650M to $660M vs. $690M consensus. EPS of $0.58 to $0.62 is anticipated vs. $0.81 consensus.

CEO update: "Third quarter revenue in our Firearms segment was favorably impacted by changes in the timing of our excise tax assessment, as well as the positive impact of our new M&P9 Shield EZ pistol, which is built for personal protection and every day carry, and was displayed at SHOT Show in January. That positive impact, however, was partially offset by lower than anticipated orders from certain strategic retailers across multiple product categories."

AOBC -15.63% AH to $8.80.

