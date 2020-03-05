Entravision revenues slip in Q4

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) saw revenues decline by double digits and miss expectations in Q4 earnings, though it boosted net profit.

Revenues fell nearly 14% to $70.8M, with declines in TV and radio mitigated partly by digital growth.

Television advertising was hit by a non-political ad year and a continuing migration from traditional media to new media.

A near-$6M swing in income tax expense helped lead to a gain in net profit, however: Net income rose 6% to $7.4M from $6.9M.

Revenue by segment: Television, $36.9M (down 19%); Radio, $13.9M (down 17%); Digital, $20M (up 1%).

"We continue to maintain a solid balance sheet and return capital to our shareholders through our share repurchase program and dividend," Chairman/CEO Walter Ulloa says. "Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to build on our success in further attracting Latino and other audiences worldwide, as we execute our multiplatform strategy to the benefit of our shareholders."

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

