Stability nowhere to be seen as stocks plunge

Stocks erased nearly all of yesterday's gains in another volatile session stoked by continued uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus and its economic fallout.
The S&P 500 (-3.4%) tumbled back below its 200-day moving average (3,051), while the Dow fell just shy of 1,000 points to finish -3.6% and the Nasdaq closed -3.1%.
U.S. infections are creeping higher with new cases in San Francisco, and Seattle-area giants Amazon and Microsoft are telling employees there to work from home if they can.
The rush to safe havens sent gold spiking nearly 2% to close above its Feb. 24 intraday high, while the 10-year Treasury yield briefly slid below 0.9% before settling 7 bps lower at 0.93%
All 11 S&P sectors lost more than 1% with seven groups falling 3% or more, with financials (-4.9%) and energy (-3.6%) at the bottom of the leaderboard.
Airline stocks suffered a huge beating, leading the declines in the Dow Jones Transportation Average, which dipped into bear market territory; United Airlines ended -13.4%, while American Airlines closed -13.2%.
Cruise operators were crushed, with Royal Caribbean (-16.3%), Carnival (-14.1%) and Norwegian Cruise Line (-13.4%) residing at the bottom of the S&P list of losers.
WTI crude oil settled -1.9% to $45.90/bbl as OPEC continued to dither on a production cut, with a final decision expected tomorrow.