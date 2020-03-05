H&R Block Q3 loss per share misses as expenses rise

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) fiscal Q3 adjusted loss per share from continuing operations of 59 cents misses the consensus for a loss of 56 cents and widened from a loss of 52 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020 increased 11% Y/Y to $519M, beating the average analyst estimate of $487.1M.

"While we have realized some one-time expense increases, we still expect to deliver on our revenue growth and margin outlook for the fiscal year," said H&R Block CFO Tony Bowen.

Q3 operating expenses rose 11% to $671.8M, due to Wave, the timing of marketing expense recognition, increased compensation related to higher Assisted tax return volumes, and planned investments in technology.

