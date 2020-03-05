Immersion -4.5% after Q4 misses, Viex agreement

Immersion's (NASDAQ:IMMR) Q4 results miss on the top and bottom lines with mixed FY20 guidance that sees revenue of $31-35M (consensus: $39.5M) and EPS of $0.04-0.19 (consensus: $0). Note that the revenue consensus is based on two analyst estimates and the EPS on one analyst.

The company reaches an agreement with Viex Capital (11.8% stakeholder) that involves appointing Stephen Domenik, Franz Fink, and Viex founder Eric Singer to the board.

Sid Ganis and Jonathan Visbal will resign from the board.

The board will form a strategy committee consisting of the new members, which will review and make recommendations regarding corporate strategies.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.