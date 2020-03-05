UMH Properties same-property NOI rises 6% during 2019

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Q4 normalized FFO per share of 17 cents matches consensus and slips from 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total income of $37.7M increased 10% from $34.2M a year ago, but missed the consensus estimate of $39.9M.

Total expenses rose to $31.9M from $29.3M a year earlier.

During the year, UMH increased rental and related income by 13%.

Community net operating income increased by 10% during the year and same-property NOI rose 6%.

Same-property occupancy improved to 83.8% from 8.22% during the year.

Conference call on March at 10:00 AM ET.

