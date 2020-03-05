IDT profits rise despite revenue dip

IDT grew profits despite declining revenues in its fiscal Q2 earnings, where gains in growth areas couldn't quite mitigate a decline in core offerings.

Revenues fell 7.3% to $323.9M. Direct cost of revenue dropped by 9.8%, to $262.7M.

The company swung to an operating gain of $1.3M from a year-ago loss of $0.5M.

Adjusted EBITDA was flat at $7.4M.

In the quarter, "we continued to invest in our higher growth and higher margin businesses, including net2phone, National Retail Solutions and BOSS Revolution Money Transfer, while maximizing the cash generation from our core offerings," says CEO Shmuel Jonas.

Revenue by segment: BOSS Revolution Calling, $112.8M (down 7.7%); Carrier Services, $101.7M (down 20.5%); Mobile Top-Up, $75.8M (up 18%); Other Core, $11M (down 34.7%); TPS Growth, $9.8M (up 42.5%); net2phone, $12.9M (up 12%).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

