Extraction Oil's Q4 adjusted EBITDAX hedged $205M; CEO Erickson departs

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) +5.7% after-hours following Q4 results that showed a $1.4B net loss including impairment charges related to lower forecast commodity prices, and adjusted EBITDAX hedged of $205M rose 5% Y/Y and 49% Q/Q.

Q4 sales volumes jumped 29% Y/Y to 111K boe/day, including a 7.5% increase in oil sales to 50,065 bbl/day.

For FY 2020, Extraction trims guidance for production and capital spending, seeing sales volumes of 90K-95K boe/day vs. its prior outlook of 92K-97K boe/day, and capex of $485M-$555M vs. $510M-$580M previously.

Extraction says Chairman and CEO Mark Erickson is leaving the company, and President Matt Owens also will assume the CEO role and Thomas Tyree is named Executive Chairman, all effective immediately.