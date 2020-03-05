THL Credit Q4 misses as investment portfolio contracts

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) falls 2.0% in after-hours trading after Q4 net investment income per share of 16 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 21 cents and slid from 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total investment income of $10.1M misses the consensus estimate of $11.8M and fell from $15.8M in the year-ago quarter.

The Y/Y decline was primarily due to the contraction in the company's overall investment portfolio, which led to lower interest income; the exit of certain equity investments during the quarter and resulting decrease in dividend income, also contributed to the lower investment income.

Q4 net decrease in net assets from operations were $15.4M.

During the quarter, THL Credit closed on 10 new investments totaling $30.8M at par and and additional $16.9M at par in follow-on investments, including delayed draw and revolver fundings.

From Jan. 1, 2020 through March 4, 2020, the company repurchased 308,827 shares of common stock for a total cost of $2.0M.

Conference call on March 6 at 9:30 AM ET.

