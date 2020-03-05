Starbucks comp sales in China plunge 78%

For the month of February, the company's comp sales in China were off 78% Y/Y, says Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), with the worst week being the 2nd week of the month. Since, the company is seeing some green shoots.

For the full year, Starbucks expects comp sales in China to be off 50% - the coronavirus hitting revenue by $400M-$430M vs. previous expectations.

On the good side, Starbucks says more than 90% of its stores in China are now open for business, albeit on elevated safety protocols that include limited lobby service, minimal seating and a greater emphasis on its mobile ordering service. About 95% of its stores should be open by the end of Q2.

At the peak of the reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company closed 80% of its stores there.

Its U.S. operations, representing 65% of total revenues, have been unaffected to date.