Cleveland-Cliffs CEO warns of plant closures without more protection

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) acquirer Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) says two of the company's mills would be forced to close, causing the loss of 1,600 jobs, without better protection against imports of electrical steel products into the U.S.

Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman and CEO Lourenco Goncalves told the Congressional Steel Caucus today that the AK Steel mills in Butler, Pa., and Zanesville, Ohio are unprofitable because of a loophole in the Section 232 tariffs on steel imports.

Goncalves said the tariffs aimed at boosting U.S. national security failed to include electrical steel laminations and cores used in transformers and motors, which has caused a massive increase in imports of the products from China and other countries into the U.S. through Mexico and Canada.