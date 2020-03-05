Ooma +9% as double-digit revenue growth paces Q4 beat

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is up 9% postmarket after beating expectations on top and bottom lines with its Q4 earnings.

Revenues rose by more than 17% to $40.7M, with particular strength in business subscription and services, which rose 61%.

Overall, combined Ooma Business and Ooma Residential services rose 22%.

Non-GAAP income swung to a gain of $1M vs. a prior-year loss of $0.7M. EBITDA rose to a gain of $1.4M from a year-ago loss of $0.5M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription and services, $37.4M (up 21.1%); Product and other, $3.2M (down 15.8%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $40M-$45M, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.02-$0.04.

For fiscal 2021, it sees revenue of $167M-$170M, and EPS of $0.09-$0.17.

Press release