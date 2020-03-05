UBS exits Arctic oil, coal mines, oil sands projects

UBS is the latest bank to tighten its restrictions on fossil fuels, saying it will no longer finance new offshore oil projects in the Arctic, thermal coal mines or oil sands on undeveloped land.

Assets on UBS's $972B balance sheet tied to the energy and utilities sectors, excluding renewables, water and nuclear, shrunk more than 40% last year to $1.9B to just 0.8% of the bank's product exposure.

But UBS was Europe's fourth biggest financier to coal mining projects, with $320M in lending and underwriting, and ranked fifth in lending for Arctic oil and gas with $300M.

Last month, Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) said it would stop financing coal projects by 2030 and halt lending to oil majors by 2021 unless they have a transition plan in line with the Paris Agreement.

In the U.S., Wells Fargo recently joined Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase in saying it would stop financing Arctic oil projects.

