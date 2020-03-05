U.S. coal consumption plunges most since 1954

The use of coal (NYSEARCA:KOL) in the U.S. coal use fell by the most in 65 years in 2019, down more than 13%, with a similar drop forecast this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says.

Total coal consumption slumped to 596M tons last year from 688M tons in 2018, and EIA expects the figure to slip by another 517M in 2020.

Last year was the second biggest on record for coal plant retirements, as ~18 GW of coal capacity went dark or were given a timeline for closing, and utilities already have announced plans this year to shut at least seven coal-fired plants.