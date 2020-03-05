Trump warned on security risk in Infineon's deal for Cypress - Bloomberg

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) -11.3% after-hours following a Bloomberg report that U.S. national security officials are recommending that Pres. Trump block Infineon Technologies' (OTCQX:IFNNY) proposed acquisition of the company.

It is not clear why officials with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which reviews foreign takeovers of U.S. businesses, see a national security risk from the deal, although the panel always is wary of any transaction that could allow Chinese buyers to get their hands on advanced American technology.