Trump warned on security risk in Infineon's deal for Cypress - Bloomberg

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) -11.3% after-hours following a Bloomberg report that U.S. national security officials are recommending that Pres. Trump block Infineon Technologies' (OTCQX:IFNNY) proposed acquisition of the company.
It is not clear why officials with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which reviews foreign takeovers of U.S. businesses, see a national security risk from the deal, although the panel always is wary of any transaction that could allow Chinese buyers to get their hands on advanced American technology.
Cypress shares closed -17.4% in today's trade as word first broke of a potential CFIUS objection.