Activist investor pair takes 10%-plus stake in Big Lots - WSJ

Activist investors Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors have taken a combined stake of more than 10% of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) and are seeking to shake up the retailer's board, WSJ reports.

The two funds have privately nominated nine directors, including former Big Lots CEO Steven Fishman, according to the report; if all were elected, they would replace the entire Big Lots board.

Macellum and Ancora are said to be disappointed with the company's lackluster returns, strategy and capital allocation, and believe Big Lots has missed out on the rising consumer demand for discount products.