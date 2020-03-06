'Better to stay in cash' as 10-year yield hits 0.765%

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an all-time low of 0.765% just moments ago as the coronavirus continues to push investors to the safety of government bonds.

"Better to stay in cash," responds bond guru Jeffrey Gundlach. "I don't think calling the direction of interest rates is all that meaningful. Even if you are absolutely right and you get lower 10-year rates, you don't make any money."

Investors are meanwhile increasing bets that the Fed will follow this week's surprise 50-basis point rate cut with further easing - at or before its scheduled March 18 meeting.