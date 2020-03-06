S&P down more than 2% as U.S. coronavirus outbreak widens

Futures are pointing to more pain at the open.

As of 5:00 AM ET, S&P 500 futures are -2.2% to 2,950. They're still 100 points above their coronavirus low.

Nasdaq futures are -2.2% .

Oil futures -2.5% to $44.74.

Gold is +1.2% to $1,688.

More volatility? The spread of a coronavirus has accelerated in the U.S., and investors who once downplayed down the virus are now re-assessing risks.

Infections surfaced in at least four new states and San Francisco on Thursday, while the death toll from the respiratory illness rose to 12 nationwide.

Concerns about the outbreak are also likely to overshadow any signs of a strong labor market today as investors digest the most recent non-farm payrolls report.