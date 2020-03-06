Latest coronavirus updates - WFH for Facebook

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) told employees in the Bay Area to stay home and cancel any trips, while Gap (NYSE:GPS) shuttered its New York City headquarters after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) also confirmed that two employees have been diagnosed in Washington's Puget Sound region, the area that includes its Redmond headquarters.

More bad new for the travel sector... Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is expecting a hit of up to $300M for first-quarter operating revenue, prompting the carrier to cut its outlook.